The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has urged a special court in Chandigarh to commence day-to-day hearings in the alleged corruption case involving suspended DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar and co-accused Krishanu Sharda. CBI seeks day-to-day trial in DIG Bhullar graft case

According to court proceedings held on April 24, the CBI’s plea, moved under the Prevention of Corruption Act, was registered as an interlocutory application, and the accused were directed to file their reply on the next date of hearing.

The case stems from a bribery probe in which Bhullar, then posted as Punjab Police DIG Ropar Range, was accused of demanding illegal gratification through alleged middleman Sharda. Investigators alleged that Sharda acted as a conduit for Bhullar in arranging illegal payments and favours linked to police matters. The CBI had earlier told the court that assets worth over ₹1 crore were traced to Sharda and his wife, allegedly linked to proceeds of corruption.

Special CBI court judge Bhawna Jain also allowed the prosecution to place on record a forensic voice analysis report dated April 17, prepared by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Chandigarh. The court further permitted the inclusion of forensic expert Shivani Sharma, Junior Scientific Officer (Computer), as a prosecution witness in connection with the report.

In a related matter heard the same day, the court observed that Bhullar had been granted default bail in another connected case but continues to remain in custody in a separate CBI case. Arguments on pending applications filed by the accused were adjourned to April 29.