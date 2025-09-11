CBI team questions kin, eyewitnesses in 19-year-old play school teacher’s death in Haryana’s Bhiwani

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team reached Bhiwani and questioned the family members of a 19-year-old private play school woman teacher, whose body was found in the fields of Singhani village on August 13. The CBI officials also questioned the play school owner, shopkeeper of a pesticide shop from where she purchased insecticide and an animal caretaker, who first spotted the body of the teacher on August 13, two days after she went missing after school hours. A CBI team in Bhiwani’s Singhani village. (HT Photo)

Woman teacher’s father Sanjay Kumar said that the CBI officials had questioned him and other family members twice in the last one week.

“The officials asked us about the series of events that unfolded from August 11 to 13. Then they asked us when the cops informed the family about the suicide note. I told the officials that we got to know about the suicide note on August 18,” he added.

Local goatherd Satyapal said that four officials from the CBI questioned him for 15 minutes and asked him when he spotted the body of the woman teacher.

“I told the officials that I and another goatherd, Ishwar, were taking care of our goats. Ishwar told me that dogs were eating a goat in the nearby field and we went there to chase the dogs. We spotted the body of a woman and informed the sarpanch of Singhani village, who then informed the police. We shared every detail with officials,” he added.

As per sources, the shopkeeper owner Devendra confirmed about selling a bottle of insecticide to the woman teacher on August 11.

After taking over the investigations from the police, the CBI has registered an FIR under the BNS Section of 103 (1) (murder) and 127 (6) (wrongful confinement) on the complaint of victim’s father Sanjay Kumar. The Bhiwani police had earlier termed it a suicide case and maintained that she consumed insecticide. Two autopsy reports confirmed poison in her body, while findings of a third post-mortem conducted at Delhi’s AIIMS have not been made public.

On August 20, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini had announced a CBI probe into the case following persistent demands from the victim’s family. The family again met the chief minister on September 2, expressing hope that the central agency would ensure a thorough and impartial inquiry.

The Loharu police had registered an FIR on the complaint of the woman’s father on August 12 under Section 127 (6) (wrongful confinement) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and later murder section was added when her body was recovered from the fields of Singhani village. The woman had gone to play school on August 11 and did not return home.