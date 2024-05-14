CBSE class 10 results: Chandigarh, Panchkula regions see dip in rank

Though the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which declared its results for the classes 10 and 12 on Monday, witnessed an increase in the pass percentage, the Chandigarh and Panchkula regions slipped a few notches down in terms of ranks countrywide. Students celebrating after the CBSE Class 12 results were declared in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

With 94.14 pass percentage in class 10, the Chandigarh region is ninth in the country whereas it stood seventh (93.84%) last year. With regard to the class 12 results, the region with 91.09 pass percentage slipped to seventh from last year’s fifth rank (91.84%).

The Panchkula region’s class 10 results saw it going a step down as it stood 12th in the country with 92.16 pass percentage. Last year, it was 11th with 92.33%. But when it came to class 12, Panchkula region’s performance was a little better as its pass percentage of 90.26 made it stand eighth whereas it ranked ninth last year with 86.93%.

The Chandigarh region comprises Chandigarh, Punjab, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir while the Panchkula region comprises Haryana and Himachal Pradesh (HP).

Of the 16 CBSE regions, Trivandrum recorded the highest pass percentage of 99.91 while the Prayagraj region reported the lowest (78.25%).

J&K excels, Ladakh slips

Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) class 10 and 12 students excelled their pass percentage is 98.71 and 94.45, respectively.

In Panchkula region, HP recorded 97.26 pass percentage in class. The class 12 figures showed HP (94.53%) outperforming Haryana (89.94%).

Haryana’s class 10 students recorded 91.65 pass percentage. Punjab recorded 95.55% in class 10. In class 12, Punjab students saw a pass percentage of 91.94, ranking second in the Chandigarh region.

Chandigarh’s class 10 and class 12 pass percentage figures were 86.80 and 90.24.

Ladakh was the worst perfomer in the region in both class 10 (65.35%) and class 12 (53.01%). Last year, Ladakh was the best performer in the Chandigarh region with a pass percentage of 95.32% in class 12.

Navodaya schools excel

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) in both Chandigarh and Panchkula regions saw the pass percentage of 99.45% and 99.59%, respectively, in class 10. With regard to class 12, JNVs saw a pass percentage of 99.66 in the Panchkula region and 98.48 in the Chandigarh region.

The Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) recorded 98.44% and 99.37% in class 10 while 99.23% and 99.42% in class 12 in Chandigarh and Panchkula regions, respectively.

The independent schools in the Chandigarh and Panchkula regions recorded 95.71% and 93.93% in class 10. For the Central Tibetan School Administration, the figures were 95.08% (class 10) and 100% (class 12) in the Panchkula region.

The government schools remained at the bottom of the list in both regions. In Chandigarh region, the pass percentage was 82.44 in class 10 and 85.09 in class 12 while in the Panchkula region, it was 67.91 in class 10 and 73.03 in class 12.

In Chandigarh region’s government-aided institutions, the figure for class 12 was 90.62%. For independent institutes, it was 91.70%.

Girls outperform boys

Class 10 pass percentage

State/UT Boys Girls Total

J&K 98.22 99.36 98.71

Himachal Pradesh 96.69 97.98 97.26

Punjab 94.08 97.35 95.55

Haryana 89.60 94.60 91.65

Chandigarh 86.31 87.31 86.80

Ladakh 64.68 65.92 65.35

Class 12 figures

State/UT Total Boys Girls

Ladakh 53.01 51.08 54.05

J&K 94.45 92.67 96.79

HP 94.53 92.95 96.41

Punjab 91.94 89.32 94.92

Haryana 89.94 87.16 93.69

Chandigarh 90.24 87.99 92.80