CBSE Class-12 results: Girls outclass boys, top three of four streams in Chandigarh tricity
As many as seven students emerged as tricity toppers in their respective streams in the CBSE Class-12 results that were declared on Friday and six of these spots were swept by girls.
Scoring 99.8% marks, Vrinda Gupta and Himanshi Garg, both from the commerce stream, and Divyam Goel, from non-medical, bagged the highest marks in the tricity.
According to the data released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), a total of 19,746 students from Chandigarh appeared in the Class 12 boards. Among them, 18,338 students passed the exams – a pass percentage of 92.87%, down from 99.47% last year.
The major drop could be credited to the board exams being held offline this year. The results were prepared using a 30:30:40 formula – 40% weightage was given to marks in Class 12 internal exams, 30% to marks in Class 11 theory exams and 30% to average of best three performing subjects (out of five main) in Class 10.
Akin to 2021, no merit list was prepared by the CBSE.
With a pass percentage of 94.97%, girls outshone boys, among whom 91.05% cleared the exams. School wise, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas had a pass percentage of 100%, followed by Kendriya Vidyalayas with 97.64%, independent schools with 95.69% and government schools with 91.17%.
The pass percentage among general candidates was 93.72%, 86.91% for SC students, 94.57% for ST students and 92% for OBC students.
A student of Guru Nanak Public School in Sector 36, Divyam wants to become an engineer like his parents. His father, Naveen Goel, is an engineer with KDDL, Parwanoo, and mother Mona Goel is a superintending engineer with PSPCL. Divyam wishes to pursue computer science engineering from one of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).
Both the commerce toppers, Vrinda and Himanshi, are students of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, Chandigarh, and hail from Panchkula.
Vrinda wants to follow in the footsteps of her parents and become a chartered accountant. Her father, Pankaj Gupta, is a chartered accountant and mother Vandana Gupta is a cost management accountant. Both have their private practice in the tricity.
Still undecided about what career she wants to pursue, Himanshi says she will first enrol in a good college and later work towards a plush corporate job.
Mahika Aggarwal from Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, topped the medical stream with 99.4% marks.
Two girls from Chandigarh – Mannat Sharma and Ayushi Gupta – and one from Panchkula, Abia Siddiqui, clinched the top spot in the humanities stream with 99.2% marks.
Mannat, who is also a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, wants to pursue psychology from Delhi University or University of Mumbai. She said she was not very studious, but remained consistent with her studies, which helped her score well.
Ayushi of Delhi Public School, Sector 40, wants to study economics honours from a college in Chandigarh to prepare for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination.
Abia, too, has her sight set on joining the civil services. A student of Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula, she says taking short breaks while studying was key to preparing well. She would also speak to her parents whenever she felt stressed.
GMSSS-16 scores highest pass percentage
The UT education department also shared the result for government schools. At 98.23%. Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 16, had the highest pass percentage, followed by GMSSS, Sector 15, with 98.19%.
Overall, the pass percentage was 91.17%, much lower than 98.68% in the 2020-2021 session.
Simran tops Ambala district
Ambala Police DAV Public School’s Simran topped the district with 99.4% in Class 12 results in the commerce stream.
The daughter of a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) official posted at Ambala, Simran achieved the milestone without any coaching classes, despite her parents’ insistence on her enrolling at a coaching centre.
The 18-year-old is a resident of government quarters at police lines and lives with his parents and a younger brother, whose Class 10 results were announced on the same day.
“There has been constant support from the family and teachers of the school. Principal Vikas Kohli has always been a pushing force for us,” she said.
Her father, Randhir Singh, head constable at the CID, said that her daughter has always been interested in self-study, adding, “Even in class 10th, my wife Mamta, requested her to join a coaching centre, but she refused saying that she will do whenever required in future. And she never did.”
School principal, meanwhile, said the school achieved a 100% pass result with 13 students scoring a perfect 100 in different subjects.
