CCL team owner held for duping Zirakpur realtor of 4 crore

The local police have arrested Anand Bihari Yadav, owner of Celebrity Cricket League team Bhojpuri Dabanggs, for allegedly duping a Zirakpur resident of ₹4.15 crore by luring him with promises of hefty returns on his investment in a New Delhi-based aviation company. Anand Bihari Yadav is the owner of Celebrity Cricket League team Bhojpuri Dabanggs. (HT)

Yadav, a resident of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from a Jodhpur hotel a few hours ahead of his team’s scheduled match at the city’s Barkatullah Khan Stadium on Saturday.

Detailing the operation, a police official said, “In a joint operation with the Jodhpur police, a three-member team led by ASI Labh Singh, who is the investigating officer in the case, arrested Yadav. After receiving information about players and Bhojpuri Dabanggs authorities having reached the hotel, we coordinated with local police and nabbed the accused.”

The complainant, Muktesh Dewan of Peer Muchalla, Dhakoli, who is a realtor and singer, told police that the accused, who is one of the directors of M/s Avika Airlines Private Limited, Dwarka, New Delhi, duped him of ₹4.15 crore.

Elaborating, he said, “Yadav had approached and persuaded me to become one of the directors in M/s Avika Airlines Private Limited. Falling for the inducements, I agreed to become a director to the extent of 10.15% share holding.”

Citing financial stress,Yadav sought a loan of ₹4.15 crore, an amount that the complainant said he eventually agreed to lend the accused.

“He arranged meetings with many influential people, including IAS and IPS officers, politicians and film stars, to win over my confidence. After I invested in the company, we hired staff at our Dwarka office. He made me sell my properties and I even mortgaged my house to give him the money,” Dewan added.

He alleged that the accused utilised the loaned money for purposes other than those involving their business in flagrant violation of an undertaking provided by him, adding, “Despite my several requests, he never paid back the loan and rather threatened me of dire consequences.”

A senior police officer said a special investigation team was formed to probe the case and the accused was arrested after due investigation.

Dewan will be produced before a court on Tuesday.

Notably, the accused’s Bhojpuri Dabanggs is captained by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari, while Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav, better known as Nirahua, is the vice-captain of the franchise.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON