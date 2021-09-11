C&D plant in Chandigarh to be upgraded for better output

The machinery at MC’s construction and demolition (C&D) plant at Industrial Area, Phase 1, will be upgraded to maximise its output.

Further, the corporation’s effort will be to execute most of its works using material from this plant, said MC commissioner Anindita Mitra during her visit to the facility on Friday.

The commissioner instructed the engineers concerned to ensure that the 150 MT C&D plant functioned at full capacity daily.

Mitra also visited the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) Station and Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP), 3 BRD, Chandigarh.

She emphasised that awareness needed to be created in some parts of city from where waste was still coming in mixed form at MRF stations. She said STPs will be upgraded to ensure high quality of tertiary treated water.

The commissioner reviewed the waste water management system, where she was briefed by the chief engineer about treatment of sewage.

The commissioner also visited the Water Works in Sector 39, where the chief engineer apprised her of the distribution of 87 MGD canal water received from Kajauli Water Works. He informed her that the per capita availability of water is 245 litres per capita per day, which is highest in the country.