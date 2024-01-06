close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / CDLU female students allege sexual harassment by professor, probe initiated

CDLU female students allege sexual harassment by professor, probe initiated

BySunil Rahar, Rohtak
Jan 06, 2024 08:16 AM IST

An anonymous letter was sent to the university’s vice-chancellor (V-C) Ajmer Singh, the Haryana women commission, the Haryana governor, the chief minister and other authorities in which nearly 500 girl students accused a professor of sexually harassing them

Female students of Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU) held a protest outside the main gate of the university in Sirsa on Friday and levelled sexual harassment allegations against a professor.

The professor said a false and malicious campaign has been launched against him and he is ready for any probe. (Getty image)
The professor said a false and malicious campaign has been launched against him and he is ready for any probe. (Getty image)

An anonymous letter was sent to the university’s vice-chancellor (V-C) Ajmer Singh, the Haryana women commission, the Haryana governor, the chief minister and other authorities in which nearly 500 girl students accused a professor of sexually harassing them.

In the letter, a copy of which is with Hindustan Times, the girls alleged that the professor tried to molest them and used to call them alone at his office.

“The accused deleted all the CCTV footage of his obscene acts. We demand a fair inquiry from the sitting judge of the high court,” the girls’ added.

Meanwhile, the professor said a false and malicious campaign has been launched against him and he is ready for any probe.

“I am being targeted by some people because of my activeness in the university work. I am ready for any probe and this is a political vendetta,” he added.

University registrar RK Bansal said they have received an anonymous letter and a probe will be done by the internal sexual harassment committee.

“Our committee has also started a probe and we are also cooperating with the police in the investigation,” the registrar added.

Sirsa assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Deepti Garg said they have started a probe into the matter and so far, no FIR has been registered.

