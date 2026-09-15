Ceiling plaster crashes onto bed in PGI Rohtak maternity ward

A portion of the ceiling reportedly collapsed onto a bed at the gynaecology ward-2 of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak on Monday afternoon, triggering panic among patients and their attendants. No one was injured in the incident as the bed on which the debris fell was vacant at the time. A woman and her baby adjacent to the site were moved to a safer place following the incident (HT Photo)

No one was injured in the incident as the bed on which the debris fell was vacant at the time. A woman and her baby adjacent to the site were moved to a safer place following the incident.

Hospital staff and officials reached the ward soon after the debris fell and directed that the incident must be investigated.

The building housing the ward is old and has visible signs of dampness, according to staff members. They said the condition of the building had raised concerns among patients and hospital employees and that repair work was urgently required.

The incident has also renewed concerns over the structural condition of the ward, particularly as similar incidents have reportedly occurred in the past. In July 2025, a portion of the ceiling had reportedly collapsed in the hospital, with a doctor narrowly escaping injury.

Patients and their attendants have expressed apprehension that further deterioration of the ceiling could pose a risk, particularly in a busy maternity ward.

On being contacted Dr Manju Nath , incharge of public relations department of the PGIMS said a portion of the cement collapsed and no-one was hurt. But the PWD team was called in to review the condition of the building and the damaged portion will be repaired.