Kanav Deep is Karnal Bar body president

A three-member panel formed by the Bar council of Punjab and Haryana on Monday declared advocate Kanav Deep Singh as president of the Karnal Bar association, during the vote counting held at panchayat bhawan. Bar council member Sharmila Sharma declared Kanav Deep’s victory by a margin of four votes against Jangsher Singh Rana (HT Photo)

This comes two days after the declaration of results for the six posts of the Karnal Bar was marred by a face-off between the supporters of Singh and his nearest rival Jangsher Singh Rana on Friday.

Following objections from both sides, the ballot papers were secured and handed over to the district administration, while the case was referred to the Bar council.

The council formed a committee including its members Amit Rana, Sharmila Sharma and Harpreet Singh Multani, under whose supervision the recounting was held in the presence of duty magistrate-cum-SDM Devender Sharma, returning officer (RO) Surjeet Narwal and DSP Sandeep Kumar.

In the elections held on Friday, 2,038 advocates participated in the voting.

Speaking to the media, Bar council member Sharmila Sharma declared Kanav Deep’s victory by a margin of four votes against Jangsher Singh Rana. She said that Kanav Deep secured 861 votes, while Rana got 857 votes.

Sanjay Chaudhary was declared vice president, Preeti Rana as woman vice president, Chander Prakash as secretary, Vandanda Jain as joint secretary and Mohit Arora was elected treasurer.