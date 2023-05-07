Random Forays: Mobilising the Aura of Celebrities for Society

One is appalled to note the fact that some of our leading stars have recently been appearing in commercials for just about any product. They have clearly paid to sense and sensibility while choosing to sign on the dotted line. This is actually not a recent phenomenon, but matters have been exacerbated by the entry of hitherto sensible celebrities like Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag into the fray. Celebrity endorsers who appear in advertisements for an array of products can have a huge impact on impressionable minds. (Shutterstock)

A very noticeable advertisement in which this duo from different generations is seen and heard tom-tomming the virtues of a “paan-masala” product, has proved to be the last straw on the camel’s back for their followers. Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar had already been guilty of punching way below their considerably weighty stature by popping up in commercials for products that right thinking people would hardly touch with a barge pole.

The thrust of this write-up, then, is, that celebrities who are actually worthy and highly inspirational personas must refrain from letting themselves end up in situations that basically amount to tomfoolery. A certain image, aura, even halo, has been created around them which needs to be protected and maintained for the sake of society.

This writer has been harping on the need for more role models in the present era, when we don’t have inspirational leaders from a freedom movement to fall back on. With unbridled change happening continuously and rapidly across the world, the youth need heroic pillars who truly inspire them. And some of these heroes need to be above the clouds, so to say. Universally appreciated and lauded for being global icons.

Roger Federer, Lionel Messi and Usain Bolt come to mind instantaneously as the sorts of icons who have attained the epitome of success and have also triggered the aspirations of millions who seek to emulate them. For a die-hard fan to notice minor human aberrations in a hero of such stature is perfectly fine and to be expected, but to expect an idol to slip dramatically from his pedestal is not going to be palatable.

Of course there are hugely worse transgressions that our favourite celebrities commit than simply endorsing the wrong sorts of products. History is replete with instances of those who could scarcely handle their fame and success, and took to the bottle or to any other lure. Ultimately though, it is the public impression which is being highlighted here. Each icon is a human being and may privately indulge at times in acts which would not be viewed amicably by the masses.

The thing to do is to mobilise the energies of popular sports and film personalities, as well as those from other fields, and to prepare an action plan for them to be able to help the larger good. If no one paves the way for our cricketers to take up social or environmental causes as the way forward, they are likely to follow the instances of their seniors and turn into models or commentators. The system, which mainly means the government, must plan and implement large scale motivational and mentoring sessions by our icons in the far-flung districts as well as blocks of India.

Today’s youth sorely need direction and inspiration, which are so short in supply given the immense pressure of expectation that they have to constantly handle. Their tendency to overthink and even to plunge into depression would surely reduce if a Tendulkar or Sehwag would visit their college and tell them that a clear, positive, cheerful and balanced mind would produce far superior results in their lives.

There are many more ways in which India’s priorities can be furthered by focussing the collated strength of its icons in enlightening and inspiring the nation. And one is aware that many of them already run socially impactful organisations or are major donors for worthy causes, mostly anonymously. But much more can be done to keep our retiring celebrities and even those at their peak, busy in furthering the cause of spreading the right vibes in society.

By doing so, we will ensure that those whose voice is heard and respected will not be targeting banalities but will actually lead worthwhile lives in their second innings.

