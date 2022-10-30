Central status for PU: Haryana throws hat in the ring; wants to be party to proceedings

The Haryana government has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, pleading that it be made party to the proceedings wherein the court had asked the central government to consider central status for Panjab University.

The affidavit filed by Deepak Kumar, joint director, administration, department of higher education, Haryana, said, “No harm loss or injury will be caused to the parties to the instant petition if the applicant is permitted to come on record and place all relevant facts and materials, which are necessary for the proper adjudication of the issues raised in the present writ petition.”

The affidavit has been filed in a plea wherein, in May, the HC bench of justice Rajbir Sehrawat had directed the central government to consider conversion of PU into a central university.

“The character of the university as inter-state body already stands extinguished…Punjab is having only the affiliating facility with consequential benefits, even that on financial contributions,” the court had observed, asking the central government to take a “conscious decision”.

The court was hearing a plea from a retired PU teacher, Sangeeta Bhalla, who superannuated at the age of 60 and sought extension of service till 65 years.

The central government in the past has always maintained that PU is an inter-state body corporate in view of the Punjab government’s stake and hence, cannot be a central varsity. However, in court, the Centre has yet to make its stand clear since the May order.

The court’s observations in May had led to sharp reactions from political parties in Punjab. Taking into account the matter’s political significance, the Punjab assembly in June had also passed a resolution against making PU a central varsity and had termed it a “heritage” of the state.

Successive Punjab governments have been opposing change in the varsity’s status, irrespective of the party in power in the state.

A pre-Independence university, created under the Panjab University Act, 1947, under provisions of Section 72 of the Reorganisation Act, 1966, PU was declared an inter-state body corporate, having the participation of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

However, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh withdrew gradually. But in 2017, Haryana once again expressed its willingness to share the financial burden of PU, but with the condition that colleges in Panchkula, Ambala and Yamunanagar be accorded PU affiliation.

It was ready to fund the university up to ₹25 crore annually, but wanted representation in the PU senate on the lines of Punjab, which Punjab has opposed. Those proceedings are also pending before a different bench.

‘Already party to another plea’

The Haryana government affidavit said one more plea was pending before HC, wherein the court had taken a suo motu note of poor financial condition of the varsity in 2016 and allowed Haryana to become a party.

“Haryana had written a letter in 2017 to the Centre for initiation of the process of restoration of state’s share in PU, which is under consideration of the Centre and its instrumentalities,” said the government, asking HC to allow it to be party to these proceedings.

The application was to be taken up for hearing on October 20. However, due to the strike by lawyers, the proceedings in the case stand deferred till March 2.

