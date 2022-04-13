Central teams arrive in Punjab to assess loss in wheat grain quality
Five central teams of scientists arrived in Punjab on Wednesday to take samples of the freshly harvested wheat crop after reports of loss in grain quality.
The teams, comprising nine members from the Union ministry of food and public distribution and the Indian Grain Storage Management and Research Institute, Hyderabad, will stay in the state for two days — Thursday and Friday — and take samples from three mandis each in all 23 districts to analyse the grain quality.
Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said the central teams are expected to submit their reports by Thursday. “The state procurement agencies have been directed to extend all possible cooperation to these teams so that they are able to submit their report at the earliest,” he said.
The teams, constituted by the department of food and public distribution, Government of India, have been sent after the state government on Tuesday raised the alarm and sought relaxations in procurement norms from the Centre owing to high percentage of shrivelled grain and loss of lustre in the crop arriving at purchase centres across the state.
The sudden rise in temperatures in mid-March escalated the crop’s maturing process, leading to loss in grain quality. According to norms set by the Food Corporation of India (FCI), the percentage of shrivelled grain and lustre-loss grain are capped at 6% and 10%, respectively.
“On the basis of the report submitted by these teams after a first-hand assessment of the extent of shrivelled grain, the Centre is expected to offer relaxations,” said a senior official of the food department.
Procurement staff call off strike
Kataruchak said that procurement operations have continued unabated across the state following a meeting of the joint coordination committee of procurement staff with senior officials of the department.
About 2,700 inspector-level officers of the four state procurement agencies had announced a strike on Tuesday after the FCI started rejecting the farmers’ produce due to high levels of shrivelled and lustre-loss grain.
“The staff resumed duties after assurance from the top management that they will not be hauled up for loss in crop quality,” said a state department official.
Meanwhile, the minister reiterated that it is unfair to hold farmers responsible for any change in appearance of the grain, especially when such changes are dictated by natural causes beyond human control. He appealed to the farmers to remain patient until the central government gives the requisite relaxations.
-
EIB team calls on UP chief secretary, discusses Metro projects
A European Investment Bank delegation, led by Catherine Ashton, called on chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and discussed the ongoing Metro rail projects in the state, on Wednesday. Metro, he added, was convenient, affordable, quick and an environment-friendly mode of transport that had changed the image of cities. The CS told the delegation that the state government was committed to completing all the Metro projects on time.
-
After HC order, Bihar’s anti-pollution body seeks list of liquor destruction sites
Following the Patna High a court order, Bihar State Pollution Control Board has sought the list of sites in dry Bihar from the excise department where stocks of illicit liquor seized by the law enforcing agencies have been destroyed as per the provisions of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016.
-
UP health minister calls for donation of unused medicines for benefit of needy
Health and medical education minister Brajesh Pathak inaugurated the renovated orthopaedic emergency wing and launched an app of the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, on Wednesday. Also, an MoU was signed between the RMLIMS and Power Finance Corporation, New Delhi, under its CSR activity, for the launch of cancer detection and awareness van on Wednesday. In his address, Pathak suggested that people donate unused medicines to the institute.
-
Non-BJP parties to seek paper ballot in place of EVMs: Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath has claimed that opposition political parties were coming together to initiate a campaign against use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in elections alleging that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was using EVMs to “steal votes”. Nath said that no developed country including USA, Japan and European countries use EVMs. Nath said they have completed research to strengthen the case against the BJP for stealing votes from EVM.
-
Engineering student knifed to death on college campus in Meerut
A group of students stabbed and killed a student of mechanical engineering, in full public glare, inside the Meerut Institute of Engineering and Technology, on Wednesday. SP, rural, Keshav Mishra further said that prima facie it seems that the incident was a fallout of animosity between two groups of students in the college. “They had an altercation on Tuesday, and thereafter, rival group members stabbed Nikhil Choudhary to death inside the college campus on Wednesday,” said Mishra.
