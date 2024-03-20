Central University of Punjab honours NSA Ajit Doval with D Litt

National security adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval was honoured with a doctorate degree in literature (D Litt) at Central University of Punjab (CUP) in Bathinda on Tuesday. Former President Ram Nath Kovind and Central University V-C Raghavendra P Tiwari (red turban) along with Chancellor Prof Jagbir Singh honouring NSA Ajit Doval during 9th convocation in Bathinda on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar /HT)

Doval, who has made a significant contribution to the nation during his decade-long illustrious career in national security, was honoured with the honorary degree at the university’s ninth convocation ceremony.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He was conferred D Litt (honoris causa) by the university vice-chancellor Prof RP Tiwari in the presence of former President Ram Nath Kovind.

Addressing the gathering, Doval said, “It is a privilege for me to be here. I extend my warmest thanks and greetings to the university, vice-chancellor and chancellor for conferring this award which is a matter of great pride and honour for me. I also take this opportunity to congratulate my younger friends who are going to make a great career ahead.”

Doval told the students at the convocation: “It is for you to decide what are you going to do with this nation. It is very important... it is not only what this nation has contributed for your growth, your self-actualisation, for your education and profession. What is more important is the expectations of this country for you to lead a better India hereafter. All of you are very lucky, you are members of that generation who are going to see a very powerful, a prosperous and progressive India.”

Doval is a retired Indian Police Services (IPS) officer of the Kerala cadre and a former Indian intelligence and law enforcement officer.

Besides Doval, eminent computer scientist Vijay P Bhatkar, singer Jaspinder Narula and philanthropist Dr Harjit Singh Sabharwal were awarded the D Litt (honoris causa).

In his address, former President Kovind advised the CUP to conduct academic research on the four personalities in recognition of the commendable work done by them in their respective fields.

“All of them should also be invited to the university so that students can hear from them about the progress they made in their respective professions,” he added.

At the convocation, 864 postgraduate and PhD degrees were given to Indian and international students.

Kovind said enrollment of students from 27 states, seven union territories and 22 countries prove the academic standards of the CUP.

Kovind said in the last almost a decade, India has carved its niche in the global scenario and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership indeed had a crucial role in it.

“Earlier, when our Presidents used to visit abroad, they were welcomed by the protocol minister and the President’s counterparts used to greet them at the place of their stay on the foreign land. But now, the heads of the state personally receive our Presidents. This is an example of the respect the Indian state has earned in the global space,” he added.