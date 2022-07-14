Centralised portal for admission to Punjab govt colleges launched
CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government on Wednesday launched the centralised portal for admissions to government colleges of the state affiliated with Panjab University, Chandigarh, Punjabi University, Patiala, and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.
Launching the portal at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA),Chandigarh, minister for higher education and languages Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said the state government is working to ensure the youths get latest online services making their education and studies related endeavours easier and efficient.
The centralised state admission portal has been developed by the department of governance reforms (DoGR) in collaboration with department of higher education (DHE), Punjab, and will ensure fulsome transparency and ease, the minister said.
“The department of governance reforms has roped in PayGov India (payment gateway partner) to facilitate digital mode of fee collection from students,” he added.
The common admission platform for candidates will serves as a central hub for applicants for their end-to-end admission journey and students will be able to file single application form for applying admission in multiple colleges and courses.
-
Ludhiana: Stopped from playing loud music, man bludgeons father to death, arrested
The Hathur police have nabbed a 25-year-old man for bludgeoning Karam's father to death at Lakha village in Jagraon on Monday night after being stopped from playing loud music. At around 9:30 pm on Monday, Karam started playing loud music, to which Jahis father Jagroop Singh Jupa, 55bjected and they got into an argument. The victim's elder son Davinder Singh and Jagroop ran outside the house, but Karam chased down his father and bludgeoned him to death on the spot.
-
2.6kg heroin concealed in tractor’s drawbar seized in Amritsar
AMRITSAR The Border Security Force on Wednesday recovered 2.6kg of heroin that was concealed in a tractor's drawbar near Bhindi Nain village in Amritsar situated along the India-Pakistan border.
-
India repatriates four Pak nationals via Attari border
In a goodwill gesture, India on Wednesday repatriated four Pakistani nationals, who were arrested for illegally crossing over to India, via the Attari-Wagah border. Ali Hassan (19), Muhammad Niwaz (38), Shah Niwaz (70) of Lahore and Khuda Bai (70), were handed over to the Pakistan Rangers by the Border Security Force at the zero line after their immigration-related formalities were checked at the Attari integrated check post.
-
Army jawan cremated with military honours in Ferozepur
Ferozepur: Army jawan Kuldeep Singh, 29, who died reportedly due to heart attack during duty at the Indo-China Border in Ladakh on Monday, was cremated with military honours at hKuldeep'snative Lauhuke Kalan village in Zira block of Ferozepur on Wednesday. Kuldeep joined the army in 2014 and was in the 21 Sikh Punjab Regiment. He is survived by his wife, son, mother, elder brother and three sisters.
-
LU Ex-VC found involved in 2019 LU LLB paper leak in departmental inquiry
Former registrar and officiating vice chancellor of Lucknow University, and present registrar of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi, SK Shukla was suspended on Wednesday. The state government took the decision for Shukla's alleged involvement in the 2019 LU LLB question paper leak case. “Prima facie SK Shukla was found involved in LLB question paper leak in Lucknow University. This fact came to light in a departmental inquiry,” higher education minister, Yogendra Upadhyay said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics