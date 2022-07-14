Centralised portal for admission to Punjab govt colleges launched

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government on Wednesday launched the centralised portal for admissions to government colleges of the state affiliated with Panjab University, Chandigarh, Punjabi University, Patiala, and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.

Launching the portal at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA),Chandigarh, minister for higher education and languages Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said the state government is working to ensure the youths get latest online services making their education and studies related endeavours easier and efficient.

The centralised state admission portal has been developed by the department of governance reforms (DoGR) in collaboration with department of higher education (DHE), Punjab, and will ensure fulsome transparency and ease, the minister said.

“The department of governance reforms has roped in PayGov India (payment gateway partner) to facilitate digital mode of fee collection from students,” he added.

The common admission platform for candidates will serves as a central hub for applicants for their end-to-end admission journey and students will be able to file single application form for applying admission in multiple colleges and courses.