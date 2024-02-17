 Centre fully sensitive to farmers’ demands: Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar - Hindustan Times
Centre fully sensitive to farmers’ demands: Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Feb 18, 2024 05:26 AM IST

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday refrained people from trivialising the debate over these issues being faced by “our food providers”, Jakhar cautioned that attempts should also be made to ensure innocent farmers are not misused by those with vested interests for their petty political benefit.

Underlining that the Modi government is fully cognisant of farmers’ issues, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday said the ongoing talks between farmer leaders and the Centre will definitely lead to an “effective” redressal.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday said the ongoing talks between farmer leaders and the Centre will definitely lead to an “effective” redressal. (HT File)

“I am sure demands and issues raised by our farmers are of very serious nature and their resolution is necessary through understanding and dialogue,” Jakhar said in a statement here.

Only a farmer knows the true essence of issues and challenges of today’s agriculture, he added.

Reiterating that for the Modi-led NDA government farmers are one of the formidable pillars in the national growth trajectory, Jakhar said there can never be any question about farmers’ concerns and the need to ensure “our food providers get all what is required to make our agriculture more remunerative”.

“The respect of our farmers is our pride, and the whole nation recognises the sacrifices of our ‘Annadatas’ in ensuring food security for the nation at that time of critical significance when we were just finding feet at the international level,” Jakhar said.

Urging one and all to refrain from trivialising the debate over these issues being faced by “our food providers”, Jakhar cautioned that attempts should also be made to ensure innocent farmers are not misused by those with vested interests for their petty political benefit.

