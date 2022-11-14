Centre hails Punjab’s initiatives in health sector, claims govt

Chandigarh: The Centre has hailed the initiatives of the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab, particularly in the healthcare sector, a media release issued by the state government claimed.

“The Centre monitors the progress of the National Health Mission (NHM) in the states through different mechanisms. The most important mechanism is common review mission (CRM) undertaken every year, which assess the implementation of the programmes from citizen prospective,” said the press release.

A review team of 16 members led by Dr A Raghu, deputy director general, AYUSH, Union ministry of health and family welfare, visited the state from November 4 to 11 during which it visited the districts of Ferozepur and Rupnagar, according to the release.

“Expressing complete satisfaction over the initiatives being taken by the Punjab government, the team lauded the state by asserting that institutional delivery in the state is good and diet was being provided to pregnant women in all facilities and most of the women received payments via DBT,” the release said.

Punjab health secretary Ajoy Sharma and director, national health mission, Dr Abhinav Trikha felicitated the visiting team members.