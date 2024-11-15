Centre has violated Punjab Reorganisation Act, alleges Akali Dal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday slammed the decision to allocate land to Haryana for building its own Vidhan Sabha complex in Chandigarh and said it violated the constitutional provisions as only Parliament can change the state boundaries. According to Shiromani Akali Dal, the Haryana government is colluding with the centre against Punjab.

Addressing a press conference here, party’s leader Daljit Singh Cheema urged Union home minister Amit Shah to rescind the decision and also asserted that it was in violation of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966.

“It is clear that the Haryana government is colluding with the centre against Punjab,” Cheema said, terming the move can be construed as ending Punjab’s right over Chandigarh.

He also accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab of being hand in glove with Haryana and the central government. “Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) did not object when home minister Amit Shah made this announcement at a meeting of the North Zone Council meeting”.

He said the chief minister weakened Punjab’s case by refusing to object to Haryana’s proposal and instead asked for land for Punjab also under the same premise. “The chief minister should have realised that Punjab is the owner of Chandigarh before making any such request”.

Cheema said: “The party will seek legal counsel and also chart out the next course of action soon. No sacrifice is too big to protect the interests of Punjab”.