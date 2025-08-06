Centre must restore statehood without further delay: NC

The National Conference’s provincial president, Advocate Rattan Lal Gupta, on Wednesday, reiterated the demand for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, urging the central government to fulfil its commitment at the earliest. Sheikh Bashir Ahmad, provincial secretary lauded the NC’s role in safeguarding the interests of depressed classes. (File)

Gupta expressed concern over the continued delay of restoration of statehood despite repeated assurances from the Centre. “The Prime Minister and home minister keep saying statehood will be restored at an appropriate time, but now it is the most appropriate time, and respect the mandate of the people of Jammu and Kashmir by introducing the Bill in the ongoing parliament session,” he told reporters here.

He also lauded the achievements of the NC government during its nine months in office.

He said that several promises made with people during the assembly elections have been fulfilled by the present dispensation in just nine months of governance. He said that the administration under CM Omar Abdullah has brought transparency, accountability, and a much-needed sense of direction to the governance in the Union territory.

Sheikh Bashir Ahmad, provincial secretary lauded the NC’s role in safeguarding the interests of depressed classes. They said that while the previous regime overlooked the concerns of the SC community, NC remains steadfast in its commitment to their upliftment.

Iqbal Khullar, a prominent leader, who joined the NC, pledged to carry forward the mission of the party in transforming Jammu and Kashmir into a peaceful and progressive area with devotion and dedication.