Centre releases ₹5k crore addl aid for J&K; LG, CM express gratitude

Centre on Thursday released of the ₹5,000 crore additional central assistance to the UT of Jammu Kashmir. The CM had earlier sought additional financial assistance from the Government of India to bridge the resource shortfall and meet the existing fiscal deficit. (File)

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the assistance.

In a post on X, the LG said: “I extend my sincere gratitude to PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah and FM Nirmala Sitharaman for releasing ₹5,000 crore as additional central assistance to J&K, which will help in consolidating fiscal condition of UT. This vital support will alleviate budgetary constraints, guarantee on-schedule project delivery and drive J&K’s robust economic growth by bolstering infrastructure and creating lasting opportunities for sustained prosperity.”

The chief minister, thanking PM Modi, home minister Shah and FM Nirmala Sitharaman, noted that this timely and crucial assistance will significantly bolster ongoing development initiatives, accelerate key infrastructure projects, and enhance public welfare across Jammu and Kashmir. “I express my sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Union government for this generous support. This additional central assistance will go a long way in addressing the fiscal gap and ensuring that our developmental commitments and welfare programmes are implemented effectively for the benefit of our people,” the CM said.

The CM had earlier sought additional financial assistance from the Government of India to bridge the resource shortfall and meet the existing fiscal deficit.