Centre's nod awaited for Punjab govt's proposal for 6 ESIC hospitals: RS member

Published on Jan 01, 2023

Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora, recently stated that The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has received a proposal from Punjab Government to set up ESI hospitals at six locations.

Arora had raised the issue of paucity of ESI hospitals in Punjab during the question hour session in Rajya Sabha. (HT file photo)
HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Arora, who had raised the issue of paucity of ESI hospitals in Punjab during the question hour session in Rajya Sabha, said the Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameshwar Teli had shared the information in reply to a question regarding ESIC Hospitals in Punjab.

Sharing the information here today, Arora said the Union Minister further stated that proposal has been received from Punjab Government to set up ESI hospitals at Sector-66 Sahibzada Ajit Singh (SAS) Nagar in District SAS Nagar, Lalru in District SAS Nagar, Rajpura in District Patiala, Malerkotla in District Malerkotla, Doraha in District Ludhiana and Bathinda in District Bathinda.

