Chandigarh: Kochhar trains young golfers at special camp

The Chandigarh Golf Association (CGA) organised a special junior golf clinic as part of its ongoing initiative to promote the sport among children under the leadership of its president, RK Pachnanda, IPS (retd). (HT Photo)

The session was conducted by Chandigarh’s own professional golfer and CGA athlete, Karandeep Kochhar — a double gold medallist at the 2022 National Games and winner of the IGPL Invitational (Dubai 2025) and ADT Red Sea Open (Egypt 2025).

Kochhar trained young participants on his proven mantra of “hitting long and straight,” offering insights on technique, body alignment, balance and swing efficiency. The clinic focused on improving posture and overall biomechanics to help juniors achieve maximum performance with minimum turbulence.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from children, who benefitted from hands-on guidance and expert mentorship. CGA reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing young talent and creating pathways for them to excel at national and international levels.