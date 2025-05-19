CGST Chandigarh, Panchkula organise cyclothons

As many as 200 cyclists from tricity participated in cyclothons organised by the CGST Chandigarh and Panchkula Commissionerate on Sunday. The cyclothon in Chandigarh started from the Sukhna Lake with chief guest JS Negi (IRS), CGST chief commissioner, Chandigarh Zone, flagging off the event. Meanwhile, in Panchkula, the ADC Appeals commissionerate Sunder Lal (IRS) inaugurated the event from the GST Bhawan. Participants during the CGST Chandigarh, Panchkula during cyclothons on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The event formed a key part of a series of outreach and awareness initiatives undertaken to celebrate the GST journey and enhance public engagement with India’s landmark tax reform. The event served as a prelude to the GST Day celebrated each year on July 1, and was a part of the signature campaign of “Fit India movement – Sundays on Cycle”.