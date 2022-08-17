Chamba: 13-year-old girl dies, three hurt as high mast light comes crashing down
A 13-year-old girl died while three others sustained injuries when a high mast light being installed at Chaurashi temple complex in Bharmour town of Chamba fell on them, officials said on Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Pariksha Devi of Bhaderwah in Jammu’s Doda.
Injured Anjill Singh, his son Advik, and a woman identified as Anita Minhas have been airlifted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda.
Victims were part of a group of pilgrims from Bhaderwah who were on annual pilgrimage to Manimahesh Lake, said Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, director, SDMA.
Meanwhile, angry pilgrims staged a protest against the local administration after the incident. Heavy police force has been deployed to avoid any untoward incident. The administration has yet to issue a statement.
Bodies of two teens found
Rescuers have recovered bodies of two teenagers who were drowned in Beas after a temporary wooden bridge was washed away in a flash flood at Solang village in Manali subdivision of Kullu district on Monday.
The victims are Krishan Kumar, 13, and Rahul, 14.
One woman is still missing. The incident took place on Monday afternoon when the victims were going to a village fair. The bridge was swept away while they were crossing it. Manali SDM Surender Thakur said the search operation was still going on.
Congress to protest against price rise, unemployment: Alka Lamba
All India Congress Committee spokesperson Alka Lamba on Tuesday said that the Congress party will intensify the stir against soaring inflation and unemployment in the state and organise series of protests across Himachal beginning Wednesday. From August 17 to 23, the block units of the Himachal Pradesh Congress will organise protest “mehangai chaupal” in all the 68 assembly constituencies, villages and markets to discuss the issue of rising prices with the common masses.
HP’s pharma units, stockists under task force lens
Pharmaceutical production units, chemist shops and wholesalers across Himachal Pradesh have come under the scanner of anti-narcotics task force (ANTF), with raids conducted on 42 such units in the recent past. The ANTF was constituted by the state police this year, which is being led by ADGP CID SP Singh along with three fields units at Shimla, Kangra and Kullu, functioning under deputy SP rank officers.
Delhiwale: Life behind the taste
Rajbir is a bearer of two legacies. One, of a street delicacy with origins that can be traced to Europe. The other is more intimate — the legacy of his life's struggles. This afternoon, passersby are coming to his nankhatai cart intermittently, here in Old Delhi's Turkman Gate. One woman hesitantly enquires about the price. He says, “Dus ke paanch (10 for ₹5).” He left his MP village when he was a child.
Piyush Goyal inaugurates tech research lab at IIT Delhi
New Delhi: Union minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that operations research, artificial intelligence, automation, and other techniques can be key pillars for a transformative change to make India a developed country. While inaugurating a public systems lab at Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, Goyal said that the initiative was expected to be a game-changer at a time when the government was focused on making India a developed country.
Court rejects bail plea of Noida politician Shrikant Tyagi in case of cheating
Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar district court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of local politician Shrikant Tyagi in a case of cheating. Tyagi was arrested on August 9 for allegedly assaulting and abusing a woman at his high-rise in Noida. Tyagi's lawyer Sushil Bhati submitted bail applications in two of the three cases. Bhati said he will approach the sessions court for bail now.
