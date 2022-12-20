Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chander Kumar appointed pro tem speaker in Himachal House

Chander Kumar appointed pro tem speaker in Himachal House

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 20, 2022 05:06 AM IST

Congress leader and senior MLA from Jawali Chander Kumar took the oath of office of pro tem speaker in the presence of Himachal Pradesh governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan here on Monday

Congress leader Chander Kumar taking the oath of office of pro tem speaker in the presence of Himachal Pradesh governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Raj Bhawan in Shimla on Monday. (HT Photo)
Congress leader Chander Kumar taking the oath of office of pro tem speaker in the presence of Himachal Pradesh governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Raj Bhawan in Shimla on Monday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Congress leader and senior MLA from Jawali Chander Kumar took the oath of office of pro tem speaker in the presence of Himachal Pradesh governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan here on Monday.

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri was also present.

Born on May 8, 1944, in Dhan village in Jawali of Kangra district, Chander is the senior-most member of the House.

He started his career as a trained graduate teacher and later resigned to join politics.

He was elected to the assembly in 1982 and re-elected in 1985, 1993, 1998 and 2003. He was elected to the 14th Lok Sabha from Kangra in 2004.

Bharat Khera, principal secretary, general administration, conducted the proceedings.

Principal adviser (media) to CM Naresh Chauhan, OSD to CM Gopal Sharma, chief secretary RD Dhiman and other MLAs besides senior officers of the state government were also present on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out