Chandigarh: 10,000 fish seed released in Sukhna Lake to boost ecosystem ahead of winter

In a move aimed at strengthening the lake’s fragile ecosystem, the UT department of animal husbandry and fisheries released around 10,000 fish seeds into Sukhna Lake on Tuesday, ahead of the World Fish Migration Day on May 23. Officials said such interventions will help sustain this balance in the face of increasing environmental pressures. (HT File)

Officials said the stocking of indigenous carp species — including rohu, catla and mrigal, is a strategic intervention to restore ecological balance, improve water quality and sustain the lake’s food chain, particularly for migratory birds that depend on fish as a primary food source during winters.

Secretary, animal husbandry and fisheries, Pardeep Kumar, said the initiative reflects the administration’s focus on preserving Sukhna as a “living ecosystem” rather than just a recreational space. “Maintaining aquatic biodiversity is critical for the long-term health of the lake,” he noted.

The exercise was carried out in consultation with fisheries experts from Panjab University (PU), who recommended prioritising native species suited to the lake’s ecosystem.

Director fisheries, Naveen, said regular stocking is essential to maintain ecological balance, especially as natural fish breeding alone is insufficient to meet the lake’s biological demands.

Joint director Ashwani Kumar added that the fish were released at multiple points to ensure even distribution across the lake. He also noted that controlled angling activity continues at designated spots, balancing conservation with regulated public use.

Sukhna Lake, apart from being a key urban landmark, plays a crucial ecological role by supporting aquatic life and attracting migratory birds from distant regions. Officials said such interventions will help sustain this balance in the face of increasing environmental pressures.