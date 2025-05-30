Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: 10-year jail for man caught with drugs

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 30, 2025 09:48 AM IST

According to the prosecution, a team of cops, patrolling near the Circus Ground in Sector 17, Chandigarh, had seized 14 injections of pheniramine maleate and as many injections of buprenorphine from the youth; when asked to produce a valid licence or permission letter for carrying these drugs, he could not show any

A local court sentenced a youth, who was arrested while carrying narcotic injections over two years ago, to 10 years of imprisonment on Thursday.

The court also imposed a fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh on the convict, identified as Mani Khurana, a resident of Sector 23, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
The court also imposed a fine of 1 lakh on the convict, identified as Mani Khurana, a resident of Sector 23, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The court also imposed a fine of 1 lakh on the convict, identified as Mani Khurana, a resident of Sector 23.

The case was registered under the NDPS Act at Sector 17 police station on December 9, 2022. According to the prosecution, a team of cops, patrolling near the Circus Ground in Sector 17, had seized 14 injections of pheniramine maleate and as many injections of buprenorphine from Mani.

When asked to produce a valid licence or permission letter for carrying these drugs, he could not show any.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 10-year jail for man caught with drugs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 30, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On