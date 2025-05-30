Chandigarh: 10-year jail for man caught with drugs

According to the prosecution, a team of cops, patrolling near the Circus Ground in Sector 17, Chandigarh, had seized 14 injections of pheniramine maleate and as many injections of buprenorphine from the youth; when asked to produce a valid licence or permission letter for carrying these drugs, he could not show any
A local court sentenced a youth, who was arrested while carrying narcotic injections over two years ago, to 10 years of imprisonment on Thursday.
The court also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, identified as Mani Khurana, a resident of Sector 23.
The case was registered under the NDPS Act at Sector 17 police station on December 9, 2022. According to the prosecution, a team of cops, patrolling near the Circus Ground in Sector 17, had seized 14 injections of pheniramine maleate and as many injections of buprenorphine from Mani.
When asked to produce a valid licence or permission letter for carrying these drugs, he could not show any.