Chandigarh: 10th Military Lit Fest to bring tales from battlefield

From tales of valour to discussions on the changing contours of modern warfare, the 10th Military Literature Festival, to be held from November 13 to 15 at Lake Club, Sector 5, will have a lot to offer. The brainchild of former Punjab chief Capt Amarinder Singh and former state governor VP Singh Badnore, the first military literature fest was organised in 2017. (HT File)

The annual festival, organised by the Punjab government and the Army’s Western Command, will bring together senior military officers, diplomats and civil servants. Among the key attendees will be Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his Jammu and Kashmir counterpart Omar Abdullah.

Continuing the tradition of previous years, the festival will have panel discussions, weapons display, military painting exhibition, performance of regional dances, philately display. Other attractions include Samvad, a face-to-face interaction with Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra awardees, and a vintage car display.

The brainchild of former Punjab chief Capt Amarinder Singh and former state governor VP Singh Badnore, the first military literature fest was organised in 2017. The festival holds particular significance for Punjab as the border state has always been on the frontline in the defence of the nation and the tricity has the largest concentration of defence services officers anywhere in the country. The city is host to four former service chiefs and almost hundred plus retired three-star generals or equivalent, according to the Military Literature Festival Association.