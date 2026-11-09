Ramayana lyricist Dr Kumar Vishwas calls writing lyrics for film a divine experience, shares BTS clip with AR Rahman and Shreya Ghoshal

In the caption, Kumar wrote, “Sometimes, I believe God chooses you for certain journeys Himself. Ramayana has never been just a film for me. I believe it is the blessing of all these years of devotion, faith, and surrender to Shri Ram. Thank you, Bhagwan Ram for choosing me to be a small part of something so extraordinary. What an experience it has been to work alongside some of the greatest creative minds of our time, to witness this vision come alive, and above all, to see the love with which you all have embraced my words.”

The lyricist has written for all the songs that were composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. He shared a BTS video where the team was present inside the studio to collaborate on the songs and find the correct tune for each and every part. It showed the hours of dedication and hard work that went into creating the songs. Namit Malhotra, Nitesh Tiwari, Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani were also seen in the BTS footage.

Ramayana has been receiving praise from viewers ever since it released in theatres ahead of Diwali. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in the lead roles. The film's lyricist, Dr Kumar Vishwas, has now penned a heartfelt note on the journey of being part of the process from the very beginning. He said that Ramayana felt as if God chose him for this journey.

He thanked the makers and concluded, “To see you all not just listen to my lyrics, but feel them and understand even their deepest meanings, is a blessing beyond words.Some journeys are not planned. They are written for you by the divine. Jai Siya Ram.”

About Ramayana Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. Ramayana is one of the world's oldest pieces of literature. It tells the story of Lord Rama, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu (played by Ranbir Kapoor), and his battle against the asura king Ravana (played by Yash) after the latter abducts his wife, Sita (played by Sai Pallavi). The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, with music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

Reportedly mounted on a budget of ₹4,000 crore, the film is backed by Yash and Namit Malhotra and is planned as a two-part franchise. The first instalment is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026, with the second part expected to arrive around Diwali 2028.