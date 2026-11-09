Elon Musk confirms thousands of Cybertruck buyers won't receive their vehicles, Tesla to refund unfulfilled orders
Tesla expects to phase out Cybertruck production around mid-2027 and redirect manufacturing capacity to its autonomous Cybercab program.
Tesla is preparing to discontinue production of its Cybertruck, with the manufacturing shutdown expected to begin around mid-2027 at the company's facility near Austin, Texas.
CEO Elon Musk announced the decision in a brief post on X on Friday, stating that production of the electric pickup “will be winding down” around the middle of 2027.
Cybercab takes priority
The decision is aimed at freeing up manufacturing capacity for Tesla's Cybercab robotaxi, which plays a major role in the company's ambitions to expand its autonomous-driving business.
Musk has also said that Tesla plans to introduce an additional production shift to address the backlog of existing Cybertruck orders before the manufacturing line is eventually dismantled next year.
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Tesla may refund customers' deposits
Despite the planned increase in production, Tesla may not be able to fulfil all outstanding Cybertruck orders. Musk acknowledged that demand has exceeded the company's production capacity, meaning several customers who paid deposits could receive refunds instead of their vehicles.
In a post on X on Monday, Musk said: “We will try to make as many as possible before shutting down the line in about 8 months, but will have to return deposits for a lot of people.”
The announcement signals a major shift in Tesla's manufacturing priorities as the company prepares to move resources away from the electric pickup and towards its next-generation autonomous vehicle programme.
Cybertruck sales in US
Tesla started customer deliveries of its stainless-steel Cybertruck towards the end of 2023, nearly four years after first unveiling the electric pickup.
However, the vehicle struggled to maintain sales momentum following its much-publicised debut. According to Kelley Blue Book estimates, sales in the US dropped 48%, declining from 38,965 units in 2024 to 20,237 in 2025. The numbers also fell significantly short of Elon Musk's earlier forecast that annual Cybertruck sales could eventually reach around 250,000 units.
In its latest quarterly filing, Tesla indicated that its future production expansion would increasingly focus on autonomous driving technology and new vehicle offerings. These include the Cybercab robotaxi and models developed using the company's next-generation vehicle platform.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More