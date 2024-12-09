Chandigarh: 14 noisy nightclubs slapped with show-cause notices

Acting on a flurry of complaints by local residents, the Chandigarh department of excise and taxation has slapped show-cause notices on 14 prominent nightclubs in Sectors 7 and 26 for violating the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, as applicable to Chandigarh. The notices were issued under Section 36 (c) of the Punjab Excise Act, 1914, as extended to Chandigarh, which grants the authority to cancel or suspend the violators’ liquor licences. (Adobe stock)

The notices were issued under Section 36 (c) of the Punjab Excise Act, 1914, as extended to Chandigarh, which grants the authority to cancel or suspend the violators’ liquor licences.

Of the 14 clubs, nine have been repeatedly violating noise pollution norms, including The Vault, Kakuna Club and Wild Thyme in Sector 7, and De’Orra Club, Hard Rock Café, Kala Ghoda, Bargain Booze and Culture Brew Exchange in Sector 26.

Thus, by 3 pm on December 16, they have been told to appear before the excise department, explaining why their licences should not be cancelled or suspended under the Punjab Excise Act.

The remaining five clubs—Prankster F&B Campus, Qizo Club, Brew Estate/Sante Club, and Zeek Club, all in Sector 26 —have also been flagged for violations. They need to show cause by 3 pm on December 17.

A senior officer of the excise department stated, “We received two letters, dated November 28, 2024, and December 6, 2024, from the Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP). These letters highlighted that nine clubs had been repeatedly violating the Noise Pollution Rules, leading to the withdrawal of their NOC/consent to operate licences on their premises. The SSP requested appropriate action. Therefore, we have issued show-cause notices.”

The officer further elaborated that the remaining five clubs were also found in violation of the Noise Pollution Rules. Thus, they were also put on notice.

The show-cause notices refer to compliance with the rules, orders, regulations and instructions under the Punjab Excise Act and the UT Chandigarh Excise Policy 2024-25, as well as other circulars issued by the excise and taxation commissioner from time to time.

Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur stated, “Over the past year, we received 81 complaints about noise pollution from residents of Sectors 7 and 26. Despite warnings, nine clubs repeatedly violated the norms, prompting us to withdraw their NOC/consent for operations. We also wrote to the excise department to take further action, following which show-cause notices were issued.”

The department grants liquor licences to approved premises under the Punjab Excise Act and renews them annually. Currently, licences are valid under the UT Excise Policy 2024-25 until March 31, 2025. Licensees are obligated to comply with the Punjab Excise Act and related rules, orders and policies applicable to Chandigarh.