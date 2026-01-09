Chandigarh: 16 residents penalised after trash inspection by MC

In a continued effort to raise public awareness and curb the menace of littering, the municipal corporation of Chandigarh (MCC) has intensified its enforcement drive against violators of solid waste management norms. Over the last seven days, the MC issued challans to 16 residents for littering in public spaces across various parts of the city by tracing clues found within the discarded waste. The MC has appealed to citizens to cooperate with civic authorities and adopt responsible waste disposal practices. (HT Photo)

Acting on strict directions from MC commissioner Amit Kumar, sanitary inspectors conducted random inspections to identify and nab those engaging in the illegal dumping of waste. During these inspections, enforcement teams recovered slips, documents, and other proofs of identity from the dumped garbage, which helped to trace the offenders and issue challans in accordance with the law.

The challans were issued at multiple locations, including residences in Sector 8, Sector 11, Sector 16, Sector 18, and Sector 37, as well as an SCF (shop-cum-flat) in Sector 15. Kumar reiterated that maintaining cleanliness is a collective responsibility and warned that the MCC will adopt a zero-tolerance approach toward littering and illegal dumping. He emphasised that strict action will continue under the municipal solid waste (MSW) rules to ensure a clean, healthy, and hygienic city.

The MC has appealed to citizens to cooperate with civic authorities, adopt responsible waste disposal practices, and contribute actively toward making Chandigarh a cleaner and greener city.