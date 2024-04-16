 Chandigarh: 17 residents fined for water wastage in morning hours - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh: 17 residents fined for water wastage in morning hours

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 16, 2024 05:04 AM IST

The city experiences acute water shortage and groundwater depletion in summer months. To tackle this, the MC has prohibited washing vehicles and courtyards, watering lawns through morning supply, using booster pumps on the main water supply line among other non-essential purposes between 5.30 am and 9 am, from April 15 to June 30. Besides, residents will also face the music if leakage is found in tanks, coolers etc.

As the city heads into peak summers, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has started acting against those wasting water. On Monday, challans of 5,512 each were issued to 17 city residents found wasting water.

Notices were also issued to 57 people after inspection teams found overflowing overhead/underground tanks or leaking pipes.

This time, the MC has hiked the fine by 5%, taking it up to 5,512 from 5,250 last year.

In cases where leakage is found in overhead/underground tanks or pipes residents will be served a 48-hour notice to rectify the issue. If they fail to do so, they will have to pay a fine of 5,512. In case the fine is not paid, it will be added to their water bill.

Chandigarh: 17 residents fined for water wastage in morning hours
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
