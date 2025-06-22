Chandigarh: 2 bike-borne men open fire at parked car in Ram Darbar

Two unidentified assailants opened fire at a parked car in Ram Darbar Phase-2 early Saturday morning. The incident took place around 12.30 am, soon after the car’s owner, Joseph, had returned home from visiting his friends in Sector 32. A case has been registered against unidentified men under Arms Act. (HT photo for representation)

According to police, Joseph had just entered his house when, about 15 minutes later, an acquaintance alerted him to the sound of gunshots. Rushing outside, he reportedly saw two unidentified young men fleeing the scene on a motorcycle. The car was unoccupied at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Police recovered a bullet casing from near the vehicle. “The firing at an empty parked car without a clear motive appears suspicious. We are investigating all possible angles,” said a senior police officer.

A case has been registered against unidentified men under Arms Act. Police are currently scanning CCTV footage from Joseph’s route back from Sector 32 and the surrounding streets in Ram Darbar to identify the suspects. However, the assailants remain unidentified, and their motive is still unclear.