Chandigarh: 2 held with charas in separate cases
Two men were arrested with charas in separate cases. One Happy, 34, from Surajpur in Kalkaand was arrested with 1.1-kg charas in Kishangarh. Police said he is a taxi driver and brought the drugs into the city from Himachal Pradesh. Also, one Mohd Azad, 30, of Kajheri village, was arrested with 665-gram charas.
Police said he also used to procure the contraband from HP. Drugs cases have been registered against both of them.
MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS
PGIMER doctor’s bag stolen
A PGIMER doctor’s bag was stolen from the institute’s seminar room. In his complaint, Dr Shiraz Akif Mohd, said the bag contained a laptop, I-Pad, hard disk and Mac Book. A theft case was registered at Sector 11 police station.
4 booked for non-verification of tenants in Sohana
Sohana police on Sunday conducted checks at around 300 flats at Acme affordable flats in TDI at Bhagomajra village, and booked four flat owners and issued 100 notices for non-verification of tenants. The suspects are Harwinder Singh of Sector 20, Chandigarh; Ramneet Kaur of TDI City, ACME Flats, Mohali; Gourav Sharma of Sector 110-111 ACME Flats, TDI City, Mohali, and Sham Singh of Phase 6, Mohali.
One held with illegal weapon in Kharar
he crime investigating agency (CIA) on Sunday arrested a man with a .32 bore pistol and live cartridges. The suspect has been identified as Vikas, a resident of Badali village.
Hotel owner booked for not keeping record of guests
The owner of a hotel in Kajheri village was arrested on Saturday for not maintaining proper record of guests. The accused has been identified as Ramesh Kumar. Police arrested him while conducting inspections at hotels and guest houses ahead of Independence Day. Kumar was booked under Section 188 of IPC at Sector 36 police station and later granted bail.
MC chief distributes National Flag among residents
Taking the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to the doorsteps of Chandigarh residents, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra started the distribution of National Flags from Sector 18. Deputy mayor Anup Gupta and other prominent persons of the area were present during the programme. MC has already distributed 10,000 flags to its employees and 30,000 flags to residents. The MC commissioner appealed to citizens to display the National Flag on their houses and shops from August 13 to 15th. HTC
Plaksha University holds convocation for tech leaders’ programme
Plaksha University, Mohali, on Sunday held the convocation ceremony for the third cohort of its Technology Leaders Programme (TLP). TLP is a one -year postgraduate program co-delivered with UC Berkeley, which interweaves courses in data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning and principles of design and thinking through real-world applications.
Awareness programme on heart health
Fortis Hospital, Mohali, on Sunday organised a public awareness programme on ways to prevent heart attacks for patients who have undergone percutaneous coronary angiography (PTCA)/stenting. Doctors said regular medical follow-up and maintaining a healthy lifestyle after undergoing a heart procedure are absolutely essential for the well-being of a patient.
NTU students arrive at PU campus
Panjab University (PU) is hosting students from Nottingham Trent University (NTU), who are visiting the campus and the city for short-term mobility under the Turing Scheme from August 7 to 14. The group, accompanied by their teacher Becca Hardy, was welcomed by professors Renu Thakur and Ravinder Kaur at international hostel of PU. The group was briefed about their subsequent schedule for the impending programme.
Devender Verma is Haryana jewellers’ association president
Congress leader Devender Verma was on Sunday elected state president of the Akhil Bhartiya Swarnkar Sangh. Verma said they will make efforts to unite the jewellers’ community and raise their issues with the government.
Teekam Bali elected PECOSA executive panel president
Elections for Punjab Engineering College Old Students Association’s (PECOSA) executive committee was held on Sunday for the 2022-2024 term. Teekam Chander Bali has been elected president; Ashok Prashar as vice-president; Harpreet Singh Oberoi as general secretary; Anil Bansal as treasurer and Sanjiv Moudgil as joint secretary.
Surrogacy regulation Act discussed
The Greater Chandigarh Chapter of Indian Fertility Society on Sunday organised an event to discuss the Assisted Reproduction Technology and Surrogacy Regulation Acts, 2021. It was attended by obstetricians and gynecologists from the region dealing with infertility. A panel discussion was also organised.
-
3 constables held for looting silver from jeweller
PRAYAGRAJ: The Shahganj police arrested three police constables posted in Pratapgarh district for allegedly looting silver worth Rs 4 lakh from a jeweller. Police also recovered the looted silver from them. Police officials said jeweller Vikram and his nephew Himanshu of Hathras district came to Prayagraj on Saturday and were returning with silver ornaments. Police constables Dharmdhurandhar Gupta, Rahul Singh and Rakesh Singh caught them near Shahganj police station.
-
Ambala mayor demands vigilance probe into two road projects
Ambala mayor Shakti Rani Sharma has demanded a vigilance probe into an alleged scam in the construction of two roads in 2019. In her letter to MC commissioner and the director general of the state vigilance bureau, Sharma alleged that separate tenders had been allotted for the construction of two 800-metre roads in September 2019 at a total cost of ₹73.65 lakh. However, only 200-metre each was constructed, the mayor has alleged.
-
Man stabbed to death in Delhi’s Tughlakabad after resisting robbery, two nabbed
Two people were arrested on late Sunday afternoon while police have launched a manhunt for two of their accomplices for allegedly stabbing to death a 27-year-old truck driver, who resisted their attempts to rob him early during the day in a forested area near Inland Container Depot at Tughlakabad in south Delhi, said police. The two arrested suspects have been identified as 21-year-old Bobby and 19-year-old Ishan alias Jishan (both identified by their first names).
-
Chandigarh man cheats doctor of her car
A resident of Sector 32 was booked for cheating a doctor of a resident of Sector 2, Dr Anuradha, Chandigarh's car. The accused has been identified as Tushar Sharma. In her complaint, Dr Anuradha, a resident of Sector 2, Chandigarh, alleged that she had posted an advertisement on an online portal to sell her car . She said Tushar showed interest in purchasing the vehicle. A cheating case has been registered at Sector 3 police station.
-
Taxman from Punjab on green mission; grows urban forests, vertical gardens
Additional commissioner of income tax Rohit Mehra, currently posted in Amritsar, has planted 12 lakh trees and plants, grown 700 vertical gardens and 250 urban forests at places like Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Sangrur, Gurdaspur, Mohali in Punjab, Delhi, Jammu, Surat, and Baroda in the past five years. The Mehra family was living in Ludhiana at that time. “We can remain healthy only if we have a clean environment around us,” Amritsar born Mehra said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics