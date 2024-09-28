Menu Explore
Chandigarh: 20-year-old youth ends life

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 28, 2024 09:17 AM IST

Two days before the incident, his father had travelled to their native village in Kanpur, leaving his son alone in the house

A 20-year-old student ended his life by hanging himself at his house in Indira Colony, Manimajra, on Friday morning. The body of the deceased was discovered by residents, who notified police.

Chandigarh Police said no suicide note was recovered. The body was transported to the mortuary at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector-16, for a post-mortem examination. (Getty image)

He had been residing with his father, who is employed as a JCB operator for a contractor involved in pipeline installation work in the area. Two days before the incident, his father had travelled to their native village in Kanpur, leaving his son alone in the house, according to investigators.

Police said no suicide note was recovered. The body was transported to the mortuary at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, for a post-mortem examination.

