Chandigarh: 20L announced for cricket infra

Inaugurating the 3rd edition of the Gully Cricket Tournament, Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday announced a grant of ₹20 lakh to further the infrastructure and outreach of the gully cricket initiative. The event, themed ‘Balla Ghumao, Nasha Bhagao’, is being organised by the UT Cricket Association (UTCA) in collaboration with Chandigarh Police. This year, 512 boys’ teams and 128 girls’ teams are participating in the event, bringing together over 7,600 players from across Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Kataria said the financial support would help the organisers expand training access, improve facilities and empower more youth — especially from underprivileged backgrounds — to participate and excel in the game. He highlighted the transformative potential of sport in steering the youth away from negative influences and channelising their energies into healthy, productive pursuits.

He unveiled the official trophy for the 2025 edition of the tournament as well. He also released a coffee table book chronicling the highlights of the 2024 tournament.

The tournament, played in a 10-over-a-side format, will take place across 18 grounds throughout Chandigarh before culminating on May 11.