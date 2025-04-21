Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: 20L announced for cricket infra

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 21, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday announced a grant of ₹20 lakh to further the infrastructure and outreach of the gully cricket initiative; the tournament, played in a 10-over-a-side format, will take place across 18 grounds

Inaugurating the 3rd edition of the Gully Cricket Tournament, Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday announced a grant of 20 lakh to further the infrastructure and outreach of the gully cricket initiative. The event, themed ‘Balla Ghumao, Nasha Bhagao’, is being organised by the UT Cricket Association (UTCA) in collaboration with Chandigarh Police.

This year, 512 boys’ teams and 128 girls’ teams are participating in the event, bringing together over 7,600 players from across Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
This year, 512 boys’ teams and 128 girls’ teams are participating in the event, bringing together over 7,600 players from across Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Kataria said the financial support would help the organisers expand training access, improve facilities and empower more youth — especially from underprivileged backgrounds — to participate and excel in the game. He highlighted the transformative potential of sport in steering the youth away from negative influences and channelising their energies into healthy, productive pursuits.

He unveiled the official trophy for the 2025 edition of the tournament as well. He also released a coffee table book chronicling the highlights of the 2024 tournament.

This year, 512 boys’ teams and 128 girls’ teams are participating in the event, bringing together over 7,600 players from across Chandigarh.

The tournament, played in a 10-over-a-side format, will take place across 18 grounds throughout Chandigarh before culminating on May 11.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 20L announced for cricket infra
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On