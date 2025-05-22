Chandigarh: 21-yr-old Heena emerges victorious in golf championship

Showing off her mettle, 21-year-old Heena Kang won the S Wazir Singh Memorial Championship with a thumping lead of twelve strokes at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday. Heena emerged victorious with a gross score of 138, 6 under par, over 36 holes to be crowned theLadies Club champion. Her nearest rivals Ojaswini Saraswat and Amreen Sandhu brought in identical scores of 150 over two days. Heena Kang with the trophy. (HT Photo)

Heena started her round with a birdie on the first hole but bogeyed the third. She then had pars on all holes till the 11th, following which she went on a birdie hunting spree, making three consecutive birdies on the 12th, 13th and 14th holes. The solitary blemish in the back-nine came on the 15th hole, where she dropped a shot but promptly recovered with a birdie on the 17th and finished her round with a par on the 18th.

Goody Malhi won the Nett Category with a score of 143, having shot 70 on Day 1 and 73 on Day 2. Neelam Garg finished as Nett runner-up with an aggregate of 145.

Heena, who has been training under Laurence Brotheridge for the last five years, just returned from Japan, where she represented India in the Queen Sirikit Cup. She will be heading to play the Singapore Open in the second week of June, which would be her last amateur event, as she intends turning professional after that.