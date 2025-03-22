Chandigarh: 22-year-old man held for snatching mobile phone

The district crime cell of Chandigarh Police arrested a 22-year-old in a mobile snatching incident reported last month. Police investigation revealed that the accused has a criminal past, with at least one case of rape and another case of snatching registered against him at Nayagaon police station. (iStock)

The arrested individual, identified as Karan Kumar, a resident of Dashmesh Nagar, was held from Nayagaon, Mohali, and the stolen mobile phone was recovered from his possession.

The complaint was lodged by Monu, 19, a helper at Free Wonder Café, who narrated that on February 13 around 9:30 pm he was cycling home after work when two unidentified men on a motorcycle snatched his mobile phone and ₹500 near Royal Farm on the Nayagaon-Kansal road and then fled towards Kansal village.

Acting on a tip-off, the team from district crime cell, Sector 24, tracked down one of the suspects on March 19 and arrested Karan.

Police investigations revealed that Karan and his associates engaged in snatching and theft to sustain a luxurious lifestyle and fund their drug addiction.

Further background checks revealed that Karan has a criminal past, with at least one case of rape and another case of snatching registered against him at Nayagaon police station.