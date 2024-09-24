Chandigarh: 24-year-old man arrested for abduction and rape of minor

A 24-year-old man from Sector 29, Chandigarh, has been arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a 12-year-old. The accused, identified as Sandeep Kumar, reportedly kidnapped the girl from outside the Sai Baba Mandir in Sector 29. According to the victim’s statement, the accused,Sandeep Kumar, took her out of Chandigarh and assaulted her by spiking her eatables. (HT Pho)

The girl’s parents reported her missing when she did not return home. After a two-day search, the girl turned up at home. According to her statement, Sandeep Kumar took her out of the city and assaulted her by spiking her eatables.

As per the complaint, a case has been registered under sections 137(2), 61(2), 64(2)(i), 64(2)(m), 65(1), Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, 2012, (6).

Man arrested for obscene gestures at bus stop

A 50-year-old man from Mohali was arrested for alleged inappropriate gestures to a woman in public. The accused, identified as Raheem, a resident of Singha Devi village in Mohali district, was taken into custody after being reported for indecent actions at the Sector 32/33 dividing road bus stop on Monday.

According to the police, the victim, a resident of Phase 7, Mohali, was waiting at the bus stop when the accused began behaving indecently.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police team responded promptly and arrested the accused on the spot.

The police have registered a case against the accused under sections 296 (obscene act), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of BNS at sector 34 police station.