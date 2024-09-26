Chandigarh: 25-year-old Nepalese man ends life in Attawa

A 25-year-old man from Nepal was found dead in his rented accommodation in Attawa on Wednesday morning. The incident was reported by a neighbour. (Getty image)

Police said the victim had been living with his father in a rented house in Sector 20 for an extended period. His father works as a cook in a paying guest facility, while the victim was employed as a cook at a hotel in Sector 23. About 20 to 22 days prior, he had moved into a separate rental house in Attawa, where he lived alone.

The incident was reported by a neighbour of the victim. Upon arrival, Sector-36 police, along with a forensic team, conducted a thorough investigation of the premises.No suicide note was found. The police have since moved the body to the mortuary at Sector-16 hospital for examination.