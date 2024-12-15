Chandigarh 2nd best in country in energy conservation

The Chandigarh administration secured the second position in the field of energy conservation at the National Energy Conservation Awards 2024 function held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Saturday. This year, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar was present at the event as the chief guest. Chandigarh chief engineer CB Ojha (second from left) receiving the award at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The award was given in the under group-4 category consisting UTs and various states. The award was received by Chandigarh chief engineer CB Ojha.

The performance was judged on the parameters of the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI), a measurement tool used to assess and compare the annual energy efficiency performance of different states/UTs. The index has been developed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) in collaboration with the Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE).

The SEEI assesses various factors, including energy consumption patterns, energy production, energy-saving policies and initiatives, renewable energy usage, infrastructure, and overall energy efficiency practices within a given state, specifically in the building, industry, transport, municipal and cross sector.

Every year, BEE organises the National Energy Conservation Awards function on National Energy Conservation Day, which is celebrated on December 14 worldwide, to felicitate the winners selected by the award committee under the ministry of power.

Annually, BEE categorises all states/UTs into four categories based on their total final energy consumption (TFEC) to enable a rational peer comparison.