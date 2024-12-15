Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh 2nd best in country in energy conservation

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 15, 2024 08:28 AM IST

The award was given in the under group-4 category consisting UTs and various states; the award was received by Chandigarh chief engineer CB Ojha

The Chandigarh administration secured the second position in the field of energy conservation at the National Energy Conservation Awards 2024 function held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Saturday. This year, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar was present at the event as the chief guest.

Chandigarh chief engineer CB Ojha (second from left) receiving the award at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Chandigarh chief engineer CB Ojha (second from left) receiving the award at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The award was given in the under group-4 category consisting UTs and various states. The award was received by Chandigarh chief engineer CB Ojha.

The performance was judged on the parameters of the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI), a measurement tool used to assess and compare the annual energy efficiency performance of different states/UTs. The index has been developed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) in collaboration with the Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE).

The SEEI assesses various factors, including energy consumption patterns, energy production, energy-saving policies and initiatives, renewable energy usage, infrastructure, and overall energy efficiency practices within a given state, specifically in the building, industry, transport, municipal and cross sector.

Every year, BEE organises the National Energy Conservation Awards function on National Energy Conservation Day, which is celebrated on December 14 worldwide, to felicitate the winners selected by the award committee under the ministry of power.

Annually, BEE categorises all states/UTs into four categories based on their total final energy consumption (TFEC) to enable a rational peer comparison.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On