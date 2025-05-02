Chandigarh: 3 juveniles among 6 held for arson attack

The Chandigarh Police have arrested three youths and apprehended three juveniles in connection with an arson incident that took place in Ram Darbar past Sunday midnight. A case under Sections 190, 191(2), 191(3) and 326(G) of the BNS was registered at the Sector 31 police station in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Following an investigation, the police arrested Umesh Chhola, 23, a resident of Phase-2, Ram Darbar, on Tuesday. Two more accused—Ashutosh, alias Ashu, 19, and Priyanshu, alias Makki, 20, both from Ram Darbar—were arrested on Thursday. Additionally, three juveniles have been taken into custody for their involvement in the incident. According to police, the accused were known to the son of Amro, 52, the complainant.

Police records reveal that Chhola has no previous criminal background. However, Ashutosh has two prior FIRs registered against him. The three youths are unemployed and come from modest educational backgrounds, with Ashutosh having studied up to Class 9 and others up to Class 10.

The third such case of attempted arson in the city within a week, the incident occurred outside the house of the complainant.

The complainant told police that she was a housewife and took care of her paralysed husband. Around 1 am on Monday, she was watching television, when she heard disturbing sounds from the back gate of her residence. As she stepped out, she saw five to six boys hurling abuses at her son Kusu and challenging him to come out.

When she intervened and asked them to leave, they hurled burning bottles into their house, setting the gallery and back door on fire, Amro stated in her complaint. A case under Sections 190, 191(2), 191(3) and 326(G) of the BNS was registered at the Sector 31 police station on her complaint.