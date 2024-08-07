Chandigarh: 3 more medical tests available at PGIMER

The Post-graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research’s (PGIMER’s) establishment branch on Tuesday issued orders revising rates of some tests and introducing some new tests as well at various departments. As per orders, the department of immunopathology will start dual screen test which will cost ₹ 500 for general ward/OPD and ₹ 1,000 for private ward. (HT File photo for representation)

Similarly, quard screen test will cost ₹2,000 for general ward and ₹3,500 for private ward. This test, often referred to in pre-natal care, is a blood test performed during pregnancy to assess the risk of certain birth defects.

Prothrombin induced by vitamin K absence-11 (PIVKA 11) test will also be available from department of biochemistry and will cost ₹1,800 for general ward and ₹3,000 for private ward.

Additionally, the hospital has also slightly revised the rates of various dermatology tests.