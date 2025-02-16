Chandigarh: 3 PGIMER depts launch online appointments for follow-up patients

Patients visiting the skin, orthopaedics and endocrinology departments at PGIMER for follow-up appointments will no longer have to wait in long queues. Digi Seva offers benefits like priority consultations, seamless online appointment booking, automated notifications and optimised hospital workflow. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Encouraged by the rapid adoption of the Digi Seva system at its Liver Clinic, PGIMER has decided to expand the initiative to three more departments.

Digi Seva offers benefits like priority consultations, seamless online appointment booking, automated notifications and optimised hospital workflow. It reduces administrative burdens and enhances transparency, allowing medical professionals to dedicate more time to patient care.

Thus, patients wishing to return for a follow-up to any of these departments can access Digi Seva through www.pgimer.edu.in to book an appointment as per their preferred date.

Further, when they revisit the department on the chosen date, they will be provided priority consultation in a separate room, compared to patients arriving directly, thus saving their time.

For the convenience of follow-up patients, staff will also be available to help them schedule online appointments in the department itself.

Digi Seva was initially launched on a pilot basis for the Liver Clinic run by the department of hepatology on January 10, 2025. In one month, around 450 patients registered through this system, demonstrating its success and patient acceptance.

Pankaj Rai, deputy director of administration, PGIMER, said patients can use Digi Seva on the PGIMER website to register, book and confirm appointments: “This system is secure, user-friendly and available in multiple languages, aligning with national digital health goals and setting a new standard for smart healthcare services.”

Dr Vivek Lal, director, PGIMER, highlighted the importance of this change, saying the introduction of priority-based consultations ensured timely medical attention, making hospital visits smoother and more efficient.