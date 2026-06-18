Chandigarh: 4 days after Sector-11 chemist shop murder, 2 arrested from Jammu

Four days after a cashier at a chemist shop in Sector 11 was shot dead, police arrested the two alleged shooters from Jammu. CCTV camera footage that emerged after the crime showed two masked men brazenly loading an automatic 9mm pistol inside the shop and firing at the cashier, Janki Das, 45, at point blank range. (HT File)

Inspector general of police Pushpendra Kumar confirmed the arrests, stating that the operation was carried out jointly by the district crime cell (DCC) and the operation cell with assistance from the Jammu and Kashmir police. He added that the duo is being brought to Chandigarh on transit remand and will be questioned to establish the motive behind the killing and identify others involved in the conspiracy.

The broad daylight killing, on June 13, had sent shockwaves through the city as the crime had taken place in the busy market located just 500 metres away from the city’s crime branch. Situated just across the road from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), the region’s premier tertiary care centre, the market, which has multiple chemist shops, sees a high footfall of patients, attendants and medical professionals. The market is also frequented by students from nearby colleges – the sector has two government colleges – besides residents of the area for it houses cafes, provision stores etc.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage that emerged after the crime showed two masked men brazenly loading an automatic 9mm pistol inside the shop and firing at the cashier, Janki Das, 45, at point blank range. In all, nearly 13 rounds were fired while the victim is said to have suffered seven to eight gunshot wounds. After executing the crime, the duo ran through the market and escaped on a motorcycle with an accomplice waiting nearby.

A police naka set up nearby served as no deterrent as the accused allegedly escaped via the Sarangpur route.

The Goldy Dhillon gang had later claimed responsibility for the killing.

5 police personnel suspended

Facing sharp criticism for the negligence, the Chandigarh Police on Wednesday suspended five personnel who were found “deficient in the performance of their duties” during a surprise inspection of police checkpoints here.

The suspended personnel are sub-inspector Bachhitar Singh of the Sector 11 police station, senior constable Robbin and constable Suman posted at the Sukhna Lake police post, constable Deeksha of Sector 3 and senior constable Jaspal Kaur of the IT Park police station.

Listing the names of the suspended personnel, an order issued by senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sumer Partap Singh said, “During surprise checking of ‘law and order nakas’ (checkpoints), the following police personnel were found deficient in performance of their duties and are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect.” Three of them had failed to report on duty when the senior official was on inspection.

The order states that all five officials will remain posted at the district police lines, Sector 26, during the suspension period. Their services will be governed under Rule 16.21 of the Punjab Police Rules (PPR), and they will receive subsistence allowance as admissible under the rules.