Chandigarh: 4 held for attacking cops, helping drug suspect flee

Four persons, including the mother of a suspected drug peddler, were arrested after members of an anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) were allegedly assaulted during a raid to arrest the man in Chandigarh’s Bapu Dham Colony area late Friday evening. The suspect, Sunil Kumar alias Sunny, 32, managed to escape during the chaos. (HT Photo)

The suspect, Sunil Kumar alias Sunny, 32, managed to escape during the chaos.

Police said the ANTF had received information that Kumar was involved in the sale of drugs. Acting on the tip-off, a team intercepted him near the Sector 26 petrol pump, where he was spotted riding a two-wheeler.

When signalled to stop, Kumar allegedly abandoned his scooter on the road and fled on foot. Police personnel chased and caught him. By then, a crowd gathered and began pelting stones and attacking the officers, police said.

Personnel from the police control room (PCR) were called in, and Kumar was placed in a vehicle to be taken to the Bapu Dham Colony police post. However, his family allegedly chased the vehicle and forced it to stop near Khalsa College, Sector 26. They then tried to pull Kumar out of the vehicle, causing a traffic jam in the area.

Two women constables and a sub-inspector of the ANTF were injured in the scuffle. Police said one of the women constables also lost her gold earring during the incident.

Amid the commotion, Kumar reportedly fled on a motorcycle with the help of another person. Police later arrested four women, including Kumar’s mother Reena, 42.

A case under Sections 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt/grievous hurt to deter a public servant), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 132 (assault/criminal force to deter public servant), 263 (resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension of another person) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.

Police said it was not immediately clear whether Kumar was carrying drugs at the time he was stopped.