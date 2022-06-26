Chandigarh | 45 officials from Nepal attend programme on public health challenges

As many as 45 senior health officials from Nepal attended the six-day international public health management development programme (IPHMDP) by PGIMER that concluded at Hotel Parkview in Sector 24 on Saturday.

The programme was organised by PGIMER’s department of community medicine and school of public health, PGIMER, in collaboration with the Union ministry of external affairs (MEA) under the Indian Technical Economic Corporation (ITEC) scheme.

As many as 45 senior officials, including physicians, academicians and public health managers from Nepal, participated in the programme that was aimed at enhancing their skills and competencies for addressing public health challenges and strengthening the efficiency of organisations in resource-constrained settings.

“This is the first-of-its-kind programme in India featuring diversity of cultures, nations and experiences, along with the learnings of public health management and leadership principles,” said Dr Ashok Bhardwaj, chairman, national task force, national tuberculosis programme, Government of India.

Dr Sonu Goel, director, IPHMDP, and professor at department of community medicine and school of public health, PGIMER, said the programme also included a two-day study tour to Shimla to demonstrate the best practices at various levels of public health care. The concept of “tobacco-free village” was also introduced to the participants.