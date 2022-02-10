Chandigarh: 6.51 lakh fraudulently withdrawn from SBI branch

The State Bank of India (SBI) lost ₹6.51 lakh to swindlers who made fraudulent transactions. The police have registered a case against unidentified persons.

A complaint was lodged by Aastha Singh, chief manager, State Bank of India, Sector-30-C, Chandigarh, that unknown persons made fraudulent transactions to the tune of ₹6.51 lakh from the automated deposit-cum-withdrawal machine (ADWM) installed at their branch between June 11 and June 13, 2021. The ADWM is installed in ATMs of banks where customers can deposit cash at their convenience and after the expiry of business hours.

In the complaint, the bank manager said the fraud came to light on June 15 while clearing cash in the ADWM installed with the branch. While tallying it with the balances of the ADWM and cash in hand, a difference of ₹6.51 lakh was detected.

After this, the bank started verifying the entries with the ATM log and it was observed that a number of transactions were reversed owing to H/W (hardware) error between June 11 and 13. The bank said they found 67 suspected entries over the period of three days.

On verifying the CCTV footage for the said transactions, it was observed that there were different persons accessing the ADWM during the said period and they made a number of attempts from multiple ATM cards.

The complaint lodged by the bank said they strongly suspect that fraudulent transactions have been made. The bank has already shared the details of the ATM card and account numbers involved in the transactions. Acting on the complaint and after preliminary investigations, the police have registered a case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC at the Industrial Area police station, Chandigarh.