Chandigarh: 6 arrested for ₹38-lakh ‘digital arrest’ fraud

The Chandigarh Police have arrested six accused involved in a high-value “digital arrest” fraud, in which a Chandigarh resident was cheated of ₹38 lakh by criminals impersonating law enforcement officials. The callers alleged that the complainant’s bank card was linked to a money-laundering case. (Representational Image)

According to police, the case originated from a complaint filed by a Chandigarh resident, who reported receiving threatening phone calls on January 7, around 5.50 pm, from unknown numbers. The callers falsely claimed to be officials of Colaba police station, Mumbai, and alleged that the complainant’s bank card was linked to a money-laundering case.

The victim was threatened with immediate arrest, seizure of property and severe consequences if he attempted to leave his house. Soon after, the complainant received WhatsApp video calls from another number displaying the name “Colaba Mumbai Police”, during which a person wearing a police uniform falsely declared his arrest. Forged arrest warrants and fabricated documents were also sent via WhatsApp.

Later, another WhatsApp call appeared as “CBI Director”, during which the caller falsely claimed that the complainant’s Aadhaar card had been misused in money-laundering activities. Under intense fear and coercion, the victim was forced to transfer ₹38 lakh through RTGS to bank accounts provided by the accused.

Police said the complainant and his wife remained under what they described as an “illegal phone arrest” from the evening of January 7 till the evening of January 8.

During investigation, cybercrime officials obtained KYC and beneficiary details of the suspect bank accounts. Financial analysis revealed that on January 8, ₹4.50 lakh were withdrawn through a cheque from a Chandigarh-based account linked to the second layer of fraud proceeds. The account was found to be in the name of Veena Rani, 29, a resident of Firozpur, Punjab.

On January 9, technical surveillance and mobile location analysis confirmed her presence in Chandigarh. A targeted raid was conducted near Nirman Theatre, Sector 32, where she was arrested. During interrogation, Veena admitted to withdrawing cyber-fraud money and disclosed that she handed over ₹4.40 lakh to associates in return for commission.

Based on her disclosure, police conducted another raid in Sector 45, leading to the arrest of Dharminder Singh, 40, Sukhdeep Singh, 28, and Satnam Singh, 40, all residents of Punjab.

The accused further revealed that fraud proceeds were being converted into cryptocurrency (USDT) with the help of Mukesh, alias Prince, 25, a resident of Sector 45. Mukesh was subsequently traced and arrested from Burail. Police recovered cash, mobile phones, bank documents, electronic devices and ornaments from him.

Chennai link and foreign handlers

Further investigation revealed that the accused were operating multiple bank accounts to convert cyber-fraud money into USDT on various cryptocurrency platforms under the directions of Fazal Rocky, a resident of Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

After obtaining permission from senior officers, a police team conducted a raid in Chennai and arrested Fazal Rocky from his rented accommodation. Two mobile phones, two laptops, and passbooks and cheque books of multiple bank accounts were recovered from his possession.

During examination, police found that Rocky was in regular contact with Mukesh, Dharminder and Sukhdeep. He had uninstalled WhatsApp from one mobile phone and disposed of SIM cards used for communication.

Rocky further disclosed that he was in contact with Chinese nationals via Telegram, who guided him on when and from which accounts money should be withdrawn. Acting on their instructions, he directed his associates to withdraw money through cheques and convert it into USDT. He allegedly earned a 10% commission on each transaction, transferring cryptocurrency as directed by the handlers.

Police said due to coordinated efforts with the NCRP portal and MHA’s I4C platform, the investigation team managed to place the maximum possible amount of the victim’s money on hold in the suspect bank accounts.

All seized mobile phones, electronic devices and bank accounts have been sent to the cyber forensic laboratory for detailed examination, and further investigation into the larger network, including foreign links, is underway