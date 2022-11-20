Chandigarh: 6 years on, UT fails to convince residents to install solar panels

Six years after the UT administration issued notification for the installation of solar power plants for the residents of houses of one kanal area and above, the authorities concerned have failed to convince the residents as only 3,125 houses out of the total 7,200 have installed the solar power plants. Even the UT estate office has not taken any action in this regard.

Ever since the notification was issued in May 2016, the UT administration had set four deadlines, but till date only 43% residents have installed them.

However, residents who have already installed the solar plants said despite installation three years ago, they have not received any subsidy from the administration.

The cost of solar power plant equipment for 1-kilowatt hour (1 KWH) is ₹60,000, but the house owner pays ₹42,000 with the UT administration providing a subsidy of 30% on the installation.

The Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST), a monitoring agency for solar energy in Chandigarh, recommended changes in the building bylaws making it mandatory for 10 marla (250 sq yard) area houses to install rooftop solar panels. The recommendation was sent to the UT estate office around six months ago, but nothing has been done so far.

Debendra Dalai, CEO, CREST, said, “As far as the action for not installation of the plants is concerned, the UT estate office has to take a call. We are convincing people to install them to save electricity. The rooftop solar panels at 3,125 houses have been generating 24.356 MWp solar energy. We have even directed private schools to install solar plants on their rooftops as only 58 schools out of a total 72 have installed them.”

Regarding subsidy, he said, “We have already taken up the matter with the Union government as there is some technical issue and we are hopeful of sorting it out soon.”

Surekha Singla, a resident of Sector 35, said, “I got the solar plant of 3KWP installed on the rooftop in March 2019, but despite writing several letters to the administration, we have not received the subsidy. Why will residents come forward if subsidy is not released?”

